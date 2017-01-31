Jan 31 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc- intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund its commercialization activities related to trulance

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc says to sell $125 million of its common stock

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc- also intends to use net proceeds from offering to further clinical development of plecanatide