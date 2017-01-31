Jan 31 Acxiom Corp
* Acxiom announces third quarter results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing
operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 from continuing
operations
* Q3 revenue $223 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Acxiom Corp - for fiscal 2017, Acxiom expects to report
revenue in range of $870 million to $875 million
* Acxiom Corp - for fiscal 2017, Acxiom expects to report
GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.11
* Acxiom Corp - for fiscal 2017, Acxiom expects to report
non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.70
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $873.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations were $0.24
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: