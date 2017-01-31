BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development to convert 3 bln riyals loan into sharia compliance murabaha loan
* Says working with Ministry of Finance to convert 3 billion riyals loan into sharia compliance murabaha loan
Jan 31 Credit Acceptance Corp
* Credit acceptance announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.79
* Q4 earnings per share $4.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $4.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Credit Acceptance Corp - qtrly total revenue $256.2 million versus $217.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $250.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says working with Ministry of Finance to convert 3 billion riyals loan into sharia compliance murabaha loan
* Says Emaar Hospitality to manage its first hotel in Saudi Arabia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
June 17 Two people who disrupted a controversial New York production of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" took to social media on Saturday to defend their protest of the performance that portrays the assassinated Roman leader with an actor costumed to resemble U.S. President Donald Trump.