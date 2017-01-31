Jan 31 Dish Network Corp :
* Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10
percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
* Says will continue to market satellite broadband under
brand Dishnet to rural customers
* Dish Network Corp- transaction is structured in a manner
to be a tax-free exchange and is expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Dish Network -transaction also transfers to dish wireless
spectrum licenses covering four markets in 28 ghz band and
certain real estate properties
* Dish Network-executed agreement to transfer certain
echostar assets to Dish in exchange for Dish's 80 percent
economic interest in Hughes Retail Group
