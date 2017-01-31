BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development to convert 3 bln riyals loan into sharia compliance murabaha loan
* Says working with Ministry of Finance to convert 3 billion riyals loan into sharia compliance murabaha loan
Jan 31 Equity Residential :
* Equity residential reports full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.79
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.05 to $3.15
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.71 to $0.75
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $3.01 to $3.11
* Sees q1 2017 FFO per share $0.68 to $0.72
* Q4 FFO per share $0.80
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equity Residential- normalized ffo for q4 of 2016 was $0.79 per share compared to $0.93 per share in q4 of 2015
* Equity Residential - company expects total overhead costs to decrease in 2017 from 2016.
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equity Residential- ffo was $0.80 per share for q4 of 2016 compared to $0.92 per share in q4 of 2015
* Equity Residential - same store revenue growth which began to slow in 2016 will continue to weaken in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Emaar Hospitality to manage its first hotel in Saudi Arabia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
