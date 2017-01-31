Jan 31 Medallion Financial Corp
* Medallion Financial Corp. provides long-term strategic
update
* Medallion Financial Corp - Reaches agreement with SBA to
restructure Freshstart Venture Capital debentures
* Medallion Financial Corp - Unit to restructure its
outstanding debentures with SBA into a new $34.0 million loan,
effective March 1, 2017
* Medallion Financial Corp - Company also announced that it
will not be a regulated investment company (RIC) for tax year
ending December 31, 2016
* Medallion Financial Corp - Commensurate with loan
agreement, freshstart will no longer originate any new medallion
loans
* Medallion Financial Corp - Company also announced that it
will not be a regulated investment company (RIC) for tax year
ending December 31, 2016
* Medallion Financial Corp - Commensurate with loan
agreement, freshstart will no longer originate any new medallion
loans
* Medallion Financial Corp - Loan will bear interest at a
rate of 3.25% per annum, with a maturity date of February 1,
2020
* Medallion Financial Corp -Unit has come to terms with U.S.
small business administration to restructure its outstanding
debentures with SBA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: