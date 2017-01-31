Jan 31 Galena Biopharma Inc
* Galena Biopharma announces the resignation of its
President and Chief Executive Officer and the evaluation of
strategic alternatives
* Galena Biopharma Inc - Board of directors expects to
appoint an interim Chief Executive Officer in next couple weeks.
* Says company is evaluating appropriate time to commence
GALE-401 trial and anticipates making a definitive determination
in second half of 2017
* Galena Biopharma Inc - Process of engaging an independent
advisory firm to evaluate strategic alternatives for company
* Galena Biopharma Inc- Potential strategic alternatives
that may be explored or evaluated as part of this review include
a sale of company
* Galena Biopharma Inc- Potential strategic alternatives as
part of this review include continuing to advance clinical
programs as a stand-alone entity
