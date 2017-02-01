Jan 31 Olin Corp
* Olin announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding
items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 sales $1.386 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.36 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy capital spending in $300 million to $350 million
range
* Says chlor alkali products and vinyls sales for q4 2016
were $782.6 million compared to $779.4 million in q3 2016.
* Expect 2017 epoxy results to improve compared to 2016
