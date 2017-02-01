Jan 31 Data Communications Management
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces strategic
acquisitions of Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp. and Thistle
Printing Limited and increase to its credit facilities
* Data Communications- Entered into separate agreements to
acquire Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp. ("Eclipse") and Thistle
Printing Limited ("Thistle")
* Data Communications- Arranged increase in commitment under
senior revolving credit facility with Canadian chartered bank by
$10 million to up to $35 million
* Data will acquire common shares of Thistle for a net
purchase price of approximately $6.1 million
