Feb 1 Take-two Interactive Software Inc
-
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game
Developer Social Point
* Deal for $250 million
* Cash portion for deal was funded from Take-Two's cash on
hand
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to net
revenue and net cash provided by operating activities
* Deal includes potential earn-out consideration of up to an
aggregate of $25.9 million in cash and shares of Take-Two common
stock
* Deal is expected to be immediately accretive to net income
per share, excluding items, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018
* Deal price comprised of $175 million in cash and 1.5
million unregistered shares of take-two common stock
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: