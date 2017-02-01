Feb 1 Anthem Inc -
* Anthem reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.37
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.76
* Q4 revenue $21.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $20.92
* Full year 2017 operating revenue is expected to be in
range of $86.5 - $87.5 billion
* Says medical enrollment was relatively flat sequentially
during Q4 of 2016
* Full year 2017 gaap net income is expected to be greater
than $11.11. Full year adjusted net income is expected to be
greater than $11.50
* Full year 2017 benefit expense ratio is expected to be in
range of 87.0% plus or minus 30 basis points
* Full year 2017 operating cash flow is expected to be
greater than $3.5 billion
* Medical enrollment totaled about 39.9 million members at
dec 31, 2016, increase of approximately 1.3 million members,
from 38.6 million at Dec 31, 2015
* Benefit expense ratio was 87.2 percent in Q4 of 2016, an
increase of 20 basis points from 87.0 percent in prior year
quarter
* Says anticipates that underlying local group medical cost
trend will be in range of 6.5% - 7.0% in 2017
* Did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during
Q4 of 2016 due to pending acquisition of Cigna
* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.53, revenue view $86.68
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
