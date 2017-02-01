Feb 1 Mdc Holdings Inc

* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MDC holdings inc says home sale revenues for 2016 q4 increased 29% to $715.8 million, primarily driven by a 24% increase in deliveries

* MDC Holdings Inc says for 2016 q4, gross margin from home sales was 16.1%, unchanged from same period a year ago

* MDC Holdings Inc-backlog value at end of 2016 q4 was up 31% year-over-year to $1.38 billion

* MDC Holdings Inc- dollar value of net new orders for 2016 q4 increased 5% year-over-year to $473.4 million