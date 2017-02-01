Feb 1 Ophthotech Corp
* Ophthotech announces strategic review plan
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position
of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating
officer
* Sblendorio also will continue to serve as chief financial
officer
* Ophthotech Corp says it is to actively explore obtaining
rights to additional products, product candidates and
technologies to treat ophthalmic diseases
* Ophthotech says has engaged Leerink Partners Llc as its
financial advisor to assist management and board in evaluating
company's strategic alternatives
