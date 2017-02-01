Feb 1 Graham Corp
* Graham corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter
results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 sales $23 million versus $17 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $88 million to $92 million
* Graham corp sees 2017 gross margin is expected to be
between 21% and 23%
* Graham corp sees 2017 sg&a expense is expected to be
between $15 and $15.5 million, inclusive of $0.6 million
restructuring charge
* Graham corp-expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017
to be approximately $0.5 million for full year
* Graham corp- "sales growth was favorably impacted by
execution of a large non-typical order received in q2 of fiscal
2017"
* Backlog at end of fiscal 2017 first nine months was $99.1
million, down $4.9 million sequentially from end of fiscal 2017
q2
* Graham - "ongoing weakness in global energy markets is
expected to continue to impact" co's refining,
chemical/petrochemical businesses for fiscal 2017
