Feb 1 Oneok Inc
stake in Oneok partners in a transaction valued at $17.2 billion
* Says oneok will acquire all of outstanding common units of
oneok partners it does not already own for $9.3 billion in oneok
common stock
* Oneok - deal to be immediately accretive, and then
double-digit accretive to oneok's distributable cash flow (dcf)
in all years from 2018 through 2021
* Oneok inc -each outstanding common unit of oneok partners
that oneok does not already own will be converted into .985
shares of oneok common stock
* Says oneok does not expect to pay cash income taxes
through at least 2021
* Oneok inc - as a result of transaction, oneok's annual dcf
is expected to approximately double
* Says following close of transaction, oneok is expected to
have a more than $30 billion enterprise value
* Oneok inc - upon completion of transaction, oneok does not
expect to pay cash income taxes through at least 2021
* Oneok inc - management intends to recommend to oneok board
a 21 percent increase in first quarterly dividend following
completion of transaction
* Oneok inc - to acquire 171.5 million outstanding units of
oneok partners at exchange ratio of 0.985 oneok shares for each
public unit of oneok partners
* Says in aggregate, oneok will issue 168.9 million shares
in connection with proposed transaction
