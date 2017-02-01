Feb 1 Oneok Inc

* Oneok inc - dividend increase of 21 percent to 74.5 cents per share

* Oneok inc sees annual dividend growth of 9 to 11 percent through 2021

* Oneok announces 2017 financial guidance

* Oneok inc sees 2017 maintenance capital expenditures $ 140 - $ 160 million

* Oneok inc - natural gas liquids segment expects full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion

* Oneok - ngls gathered expected to average 800,000 to 900,000 bpd and ngls fractionated are expected to average 575,000 to 635,000 bpd in 2017

* Oneok inc - natural gas pipelines segment expects full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $320 million to $340 million

* Oneok inc - natural gas gathering and processing segment expects full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $445 million to $485 million