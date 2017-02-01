UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Altria Group Inc
* Altria reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results; provides 2017 full-year earnings guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.68 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $5.27
* Q4 revenue $6.3 billion
* Expects capital expenditures for 2017 in range of $180 million to $220 million
* Q4 revenue view $4.8 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.26 to $3.32 excluding items
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources