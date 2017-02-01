Feb 1 Natus Medical Inc
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $107.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.6
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For Q1 of 2017, Co provided revenue guidance of $122.0
million to $124.0 million, guided non-GAAP earnings per share
guidance of $0.32 to $0.34
* For full year 2017, Co provided revenue guidance of $505.0
million to $510.0 million and guided non-GAAP earnings of $1.80
to $1.85
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $116.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $480.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
