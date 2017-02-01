UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Tupperware Brands Corp
* Tupperware brands corp says q4 2016 net sales were $600.9 million, up 1 pct in dollars and 3 pctin local currency
* Reports fourth quarter 2016 eps above high end of guidance; declares regular quarterly dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45
* Q4 sales $600.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $616.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 USD sales growth versus prior year flat to 2 percent
* Sees Q1 earnings per share in the range $0.84 to $0.89
* Says for full year, sales are expected to be about even in dollars (up 2-4 pct in local currency) in Tupperware North America
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share in the range $0.89 to $0.94
* Says extended existing $2 billion open market share repurchase authorization to February 1, 2020
* Sees FY 2017 usd sales growth versus prior year flat to 2 percent
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share in the range $4.26 to $4.36
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.48, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in the range $4.47 to $4.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $527.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources