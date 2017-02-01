Feb 1 Ferroglobe Plc :
* Ferroglobe announces update on q4 2016 trading and
corporate events
* Q4 revenue $1.591 billion
* Q4 revenue view $385.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ferroglobe Plc - estimates $400 - $405 million in sales, a
$37 - $51 million loss during q4 2016
* Ferroglobe Plc - "over course of Q4, spot prices for our
key products in U.S. and Europe stabilized as compared to q3
2016"
* Ferroglobe Plc - entered into agreement to sell
hydro-electric operations of non-core energy segment in spain
for estimated cash proceeds of $165 million
* Ferroglobe Plc - expects to use proceeds from sale to
repay certain existing indebtedness
* Ferroglobe plc - also pursuing sale of its hydro-electric
power operations in France for additional proceeds
* Ferroglobe plc - total shipments for q1 2017 are expected
to be 190kt - 210kt versus total shipments of 227kt for q1 2016
* Ferroglobe plc - price movements over past few months
point to "meaningful market recovery" across key products,
expect this to continue going forward
* Ferroglobe plc - don't expect to realize full benefit of
market recovery until later in year
