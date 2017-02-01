Feb 1 PPL Corp :
* PPL Corporation reports 2016 earnings
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25
* Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.30 to $2.45 from
continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing
operations
* PPL Corp - 2017 forecast and expectation for 5 to 6
percent compound annual earnings growth from 2017 to 2020
* PPL remains confident in its ability to deliver targeted
annual dividend growth of about 4 percent through end of decade
* Q4 operating revenue $1,832 million versus $1,780 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* PPL Corp - projects costs to be relatively flat in this
category in 2017 compared with 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: