Feb 1 Baxter International Inc :
* Baxter reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.52 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Baxter International Inc says fourth-quarter revenue of
$2.6 billion increased 2 percent on a reported and constant
currency basis
* Baxter International Inc says fourth-quarter GAAP
earnings per share of $0.44; adjusted earnings per share of
$0.57 increased 33 percent
* Baxter International - worldwide sales totaled $2.6
billion in Q4, increase of 2 percent on reported and constant
currency basis versus prior-year period
* Baxter -renal sales totaled $1 billion in Q4, representing
a 3 percent increase on a reported basis, and a 5 percent
increase on a constant currency basis
* Baxter International Inc sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share
$0.39 - $0.42
* Baxter International - for FY 2017, expects sales to be
comparable to prior-year period on reported basis, increase
about 2 percent on constant currency basis
* Baxter International Inc - for Q1, company expects sales
growth of approximately 2 to 3 percent on a reported basis
* Baxter International Inc sees Q1 adjusted earnings per
share $0.50 - $0.52
* Baxter International Inc - expects earnings from
continuing operations, before special items, of $2.10 to $2.18
per diluted share for full-year 2017
* Says expects 2017 underlying constant currency sales
growth of approximately 4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $2.64
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.42
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $10.38
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Baxter International Inc sees 2017 diluted earnings per
share - adjusted $2.10 - $2.18
* Baxter International Inc sees q1 underlying constant
currency sales growth of 5 to 6 percent
