EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 1 Milestone Scientific Inc :
* Milestone Scientific, Inc. Provides regulatory update regarding epidural instrument; expects marketing clearance in the united states in first half of 2017
* Milestone Scientific - expects to receive u.s. Food & drug administration (FDA) marketing clearance for its epidural instrument in first half of 2017
* Milestone Scientific Inc says entered into a limited number of European and middle east distributor arrangements for its epidural instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.