Feb 1 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc

* Meets guidance in 2016; issues increased 2017 guidance for revenue, EPS, and cash

* Q4 earnings per share $0.89

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.6 billion

* Sees 2017 revenue $6.8 - $6.9 billion

* Sees 2017 eps $4.60 - $4.85

* Backlog at end of Q4 of 2016 was approximately $47 billion, with work packages on all commercial platforms in Boeing and Airbus backlog

* Sees 2017 free cash flow $450 - $500 million

* Due to uncertainty from presidential election, limited trading window, remain committed to disciplined approach to capital deployment

* Hurricane Matthew resulted in higher abnormal operating costs of $12.1 million in Q4, equivalent to approximately $0.07 of EPS