Feb 1 USG Corp

* USG Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces $250 million share repurchase program

* Q4 sales $734 million versus I/B/E/S view $726.6 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share $2.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* USG Corp - Repurchases are expected be made from free cash flow generated from business

* USG boral business generated $12 million of equity income in Q4 of 2016

* Says Gypsum segment generated $79 million of operating profit in Q4 of 2016; improved by $4 million over Q4 of 2015

* Says ceilings segment earned $16 million of operating profit in q4 of 2016 , unchanged from q4 of 2015