Feb 1 Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Audentes Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for AT342 to treat Crigler-Najjar Syndrome

* Plans to initiate Valens, multicenter, multinational, open-label, ascending dose phase 1/2 clinical study of AT342

* Preliminary data from Valens is expected to be available by end of 2017

* Plans to imminently begin Lustro, a clinical assessment and run-in study