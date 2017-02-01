Feb 1 Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez Inc. reports January 2017 sales results

* January sales rose 14.3 percent to $49.4 million

* January same store sales rose 9.4 percent

* Zumiez Inc - Now expects Q4 2016 earnings per share to be at or slightly above high-end of it previous guidance range

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S