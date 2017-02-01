UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Tractor Supply Co
* Tractor Supply Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.94
* Q4 sales $1.92 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.87 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 net sales $7.22 billion - $7.29 billion
* Sees 2017 comparable store sales 2.0% - 3.0%
* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share $3.44 - $3.52
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $270 million - $290 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.52, revenue view $7.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources