Feb 1 Shutterfly Inc :

* Shutterfly announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.63

* Q4 revenue $561.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $583.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share $0.95 to $1.00

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.80

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $185 million to $190 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.135 billion to $1.165 billion

* Shutterfly Inc - expects to incur restructuring charges over course of 2017 ranging from $15 million to $20 million

* Shutterfly Inc - going forward, shutterfly will invest in a single consumer platform

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $75.0 million.

* Shutterfly - "no restructuring charges are expected in 2018"

* Shutterfly Inc - shutterfly is "re-investing in tiny prints as its premium cards & stationery brand"

* Shutterfly Inc - headcount will be reduced by approximately 13 pct 260 employees

* Shutterfly - Santa Clara-based teams will be consolidated into redwood city corporate headquarters

* Shutterfly - Santa Clara office and both new york locations will be closed

* Shutterfly - three businesses, trippix and favepix, as well as shutterfly pro gallery service will be shut down

* Shutterfly UI - current tiny prints, wedding paper divas, and mypublisher customers will migrate to shutterfly.com and legacy websites will shut down

* Shutterfly - Mypublisher brand will be retired

* Shutterfly - Q4 orders totaled 10.9 million, an increase of 6 pct year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.84, revenue view $199.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.84, revenue view $199.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S