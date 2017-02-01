Feb 1 Electro Scientific Industries Inc
* Esi announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.23
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.29
* Q3 revenue $33.8 million versus $43.3 million
* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 to $0.07
* Electro Scientific Industries Inc- based on current orders
and backlog, revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 are expected to be
between $40 and $45 million
* Electro Scientific Industries Inc - revenues for q4 of
fiscal 2017 are expected to be between $40 and $45 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $36.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Electro Scientific Industries Inc says bookings in q3 were
$44.1 million, compared to $28.0 million in prior quarter
