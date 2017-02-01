Feb 1 Electro Scientific Industries Inc :

* Esi announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.23

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $33.8 million versus $43.3 million

* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 to $0.07

* Electro Scientific Industries Inc- based on current orders and backlog, revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 are expected to be between $40 and $45 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $36.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Electro Scientific Industries Inc says bookings in q3 were $44.1 million, compared to $28.0 million in prior quarter