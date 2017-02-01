Feb 1 Power Integrations Inc
* Power Integrations reports fourth-quarter financial
results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenues grew 16 percent year-over-year to
$101.1 million
* Power Integrations - Q1 revenues (as calculated under new
revenue-recognition standard) to be flat plus or minus three
percent compared to recast Q4 revenues
* Power Integrations Inc - For Q1 2017 revenues are expected
to be flat plus or minus 3 percent compared to recast
fourth-quarter revenues of $102.4 million
* Sees Q1 GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 47.9
percent and 48.4 percent
* Power Integrations Inc - Non-GAAP gross margin is expected
to be between 49 percent and 49.5 percent in Q1
