UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc -
* Second quarter EPS increased by 5.6% to a second quarter record $1.13 per share diluted; board of directors adopts annual dividend policy
* Q2 earnings per share $1.13
* Q2 sales $249.4 million versus $279 million
* Total value of inventories on hand at end of q2 decreased by $2.6 million, versus total value of inventories on hand at end of q2
* Expect that dividend paid under dividend policy in our q1 of fiscal year 2018 will be at least equal to $0.50 per share
* In quarter, decrease in total value of inventories on hand due to lower costs of finished goods due to lower acquisition costs for walnuts, almonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources