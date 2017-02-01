Feb 1 Ameriprise Financial Inc
* Ameriprise financial reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.73
* Q4 earnings per share $2.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $3.1 billion
* Ameriprise Financial Inc says total retail client assets
increased to a record $479 billion for Q4
* Ameriprise Financial Inc says wrap net inflows were $3.3
billion in quarter
* Ameriprise Financial Inc-At quarter end total assets under
management and administration were $787 billion versus $777
billion at Q4 2015 end
