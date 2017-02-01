PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 1 Civeo Corp
* Civeo Corporation announces public offering of common shares
* Says offering 20.0 million common shares
* Civeo Corp- Civeo expects to use net proceeds from offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock