Feb 1 Unum Group
* Unum Group reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Unum Group - Book value per common share as of December
31, 2016 was $39.02, compared to $35.96 at December 31, 2015
* Unum Group - Company's expectation for after-tax operating
income growth per share for full-year 2017 is within range of
three percent to six percent
* Unum Group- Q4 total revenue $2,796.5 million versus
$2,722.4 million last year
