Feb 1 Unum Group

* Unum Group reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unum Group - Book value per common share as of December 31, 2016 was $39.02, compared to $35.96 at December 31, 2015

* Unum Group - Company's expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for full-year 2017 is within range of three percent to six percent

* Unum Group- Q4 total revenue $2,796.5 million versus $2,722.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: