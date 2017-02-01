Feb 1 Fidelity National Financial Inc :
* FNF Group reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.83
and adjusted diluted eps of $0.71, pre-tax title margin of 19.5
pct and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.8 pct; $97 million
pre-tax credit recorded to claims loss expense and claims
provision reduced
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 revenue $2.2 billion versus $1.9 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $2.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
