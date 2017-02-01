UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Abercrombie & Fitch Co
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co. names Fran Horowitz chief executive officer and Joanne C. Crevoiserat chief operating officer
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - Joanne Crevoiserat, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been promoted to chief operating officer
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - Horowitz will also join company's board of directors.
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - Arthur Martinez will continue in role of executive chairman
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - with Horowitz's appointment, office of chairman, which has been leading company since december 2014, has been dissolved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources