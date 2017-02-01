Feb 1 Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc :

* Maa reports fourth quarter and year end results

* Sees Q1 2017 FFO per share $1.33 to $1.43

* Q4 core FFO per share $1.50

* Q4 FFO per share $1.13

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - maa expects total recurring capital expenditures for full-year will be approximately $68.0 million to $72.0 million

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc sees ffo per share is expected to be in range of $5.72 to $5.92 per share for 2017

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - sees 2017 affo of $5.12 to $5.32 per share

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S