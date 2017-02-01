Feb 1 Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc
:
* Maa reports fourth quarter and year end results
* Sees Q1 2017 FFO per share $1.33 to $1.43
* Q4 core FFO per share $1.50
* Q4 FFO per share $1.13
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for
q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - maa expects total
recurring capital expenditures for full-year will be
approximately $68.0 million to $72.0 million
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc says expects ffo for
q1 of 2017 to be in range of $1.33 to $1.43 per share
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc sees ffo per share
is expected to be in range of $5.72 to $5.92 per share for 2017
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - sees 2017 affo of
$5.12 to $5.32 per share
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
