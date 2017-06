Feb 1 American Financial Group Inc

* American Financial Group, Inc. announces record 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Sees FY 2017 core operating earnings per share $6.20 to $6.70

* Q4 core operating earnings per share $1.98

* Q4 earnings per share $4.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Financial Group Inc-Sees full year 2016 ROE of 14.8%; 2016 core operating ROE of 12.2%

* American Financial Group Inc- Expect core net operating earnings in 2017 to be between $6.20 and $6.70 per share

* American Financial Group Inc- Forecasting an overall calendar year combined ratio in 92% to 94% range for 2017

* American Financial Group Inc- Targeting growth in net written premiums in range of 2% to 6% for 2017