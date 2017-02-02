Feb 1 Costco Wholesale Corp :

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports January sales results

* Net sales of $9.08 billion for month of January, the four weeks ended january 29, 2017, an increase of nine percent

* Says total company January same-store sales up 7 percent

* Comparable sales for Jan excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 5 percent