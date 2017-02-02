Feb 2 Sensata Technologies Holding Nv :
* Sensata Technologies reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 to $0.70
* Q4 revenue $788.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $787.5
million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.08 to $3.20
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $781 million to $805 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 1 to 3 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 1 to 3 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.15, revenue view $3.29
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $816.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sensata Technologies Holding NV- for full year 2017,
Sensata expects adjusted EBIT to be between $734 and $756
million
* Sensata Technologies Holding NV- company also anticipates
integration expenses of $10 million in Q1 of 2017
