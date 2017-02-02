Feb 2 Eaton Corporation Plc -
* Eaton reports fourth quarter net income and operating
earnings per share of $1.12
* Q4 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.91 billion
* Eaton Corporation Plc says Q4 sales decrease consisted of
3 percent from a decline in organic sales and 1 percent from
negative currency translation
* Sees Q1 2017 operating earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90
* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $4.30 to $4.60
* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.12
* "Guidance is based on flat organic revenue and negative
currency translation of $300 million"
* Eaton Corporation Plc says had $90 million of
restructuring costs in q4, making full-year 2016 restructuring
costs a total of $211 million
* Anticipate net income and operating earnings per share for
Q1 of 2017 to be between $0.80 and $0.90
* Eaton Corporation Plc says "have not factored any of
proposals of new U.S. Administration into our guidance for year"
* fy2017 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $19.75
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eaton Corporation Plc says expect NAFTA class 8
production in 2017 to be flat and global light vehicle markets
to show modest growth
