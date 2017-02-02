Feb 2 Harris Corp -
* Harris Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter
results
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.40 to $5.60
from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.21 to $5.41 from
continuing operations
* fy2017 earnings per share view $5.80, revenue view $7.20
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.33 from continuing
operations
* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.76 billion to $5.88 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Following close of quarter, Harris board approved a new
$1.0 billion share repurchase authorization
* New authorization is in addition to remaining unused
authorization of $584 million under company's existing
repurchase program
* Company now expects fiscal 2017 share repurchases to total
$700 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: