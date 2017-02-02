Feb 2 Richmont Mines Inc -
* 2017 guidance includes a projected increase of up to 15%
in company-wide production to between 110,000 and 120,000 gold
ounces
* Richmont announces 2017 guidance with Island Gold Mine
positioned for another record year
* "Increase in production is expected to drive a decrease of
up to 8% in cash costs both company-wide and at island gold
mine"
* Sees 2017 cash costs per ounce $835 - $885
* "We are also considering strategic alternatives for
Beaufor mine and other QUEBEC assets"
