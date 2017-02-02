UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Ingredion Inc
* Ingredion incorporated reports solid fourth quarter 2016 results and record full-year earnings per share
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.40 to $7.80
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ingredion inc sees 2017 capital expenditures are anticipated to be between $300 and $325 million
* Ingredion inc - q4 2016 reported eps $1.26
* Ingredion inc- in 2017, cash generated by operations is expected to be in range of $800 to $850 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ingredion inc - q4 net sales were relatively flat, as a result of improved price/mix in north america and south america
* Ingredion inc qtrly net sales $1,399 million versus $1,405 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources