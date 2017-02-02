Feb 2 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic
acid (eaa) copolymers business
* Dow chemical co says under terms of purchase agreement,
sk global chemical will honor certain customer and supplier
contracts and other agreements
* Dow chemical co - divestiture will be conditioned on dow
and dupont closing their merger transaction, in addition to
other closing conditions
* Dow chemical co - merger closing for proposed dow and
dupont transaction would be expected to occur in first half of
2017
* Dow chemical co - dow and dupont expect intended business
separation transactions to be about 18 months after merger
close.
* Dow chemical-divestiture includes production assets in
freeport, texas, tarragona, spain, associated intellectual
property and product trademarks
