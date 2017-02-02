UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 2 Delphi Automotive Plc
* Delphi reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.83 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.03 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.17 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $16,500 million to $16,900 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.40-$6.70
* Sees q1 revenue $4,050 - $4,150 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.43, revenue view $16.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 - $1.50
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditure $850 million
* Qtrly revenue $4,313 million versus $3,879 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly