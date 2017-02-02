Feb 2 International Paper Co -

* International Paper reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 sales $5.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.35 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Special items in Q4 of 2016 included a pre-tax charge of $7 million for restructuring and other charges

* Industrial packaging operating profits in Q4 of 2016 were $372 million compared with $424 million in Q3 of 2016

* Special items in Q4 included pre-tax charge of $7 million for restructuring, charges for costs associated with closure of mill in turkey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: