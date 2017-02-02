Feb 2 A. O. Smith Corp -
* A. O. Smith announces double-digit 2016 earnings growth on
six percent increase in sales
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47
* Q4 sales $698.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $709.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.98 to $2.08
* "We believe our sales in china will continue to grow at a
rate of approximately 15 percent in local currency" in 2017
* Believe sales in U.S. will be driven by residential water
heater growth, continued growth of boilers and water treatment
products in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.06
I/B/E/S
* At its Dec 2016 meeting, co's board of directors increased
authorized shares available for repurchase by 3.0 million shares
* Earnings guidance for FY does not include potential
impact from future acquisitions
