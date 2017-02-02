UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Buckle Inc -
* The Buckle Inc reports January 2017 net sales
* January sales fell 17.2 percent to $43.9 million
* Q4 sales $280 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.6 million
* Q4 same store sales fell 16.1 percent
* Comparable store net sales for 13-week q4 ended january 28, 2017 decreased 16.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources